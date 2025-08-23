The MLB calendar hasn’t flipped to September yet, but the free agency buzz for the upcoming winter is already heating up. At the center of it all is Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who MLB.com has tabbed as the top driver of the 2026 free agent market.

At just 28 years old, Tucker is expected to hit free agency for the first time, and his profile is unmatched. Since 2021, he’s been worth at least 4.0 fWAR each year, and his mix of power, speed, and defense makes him one of the most complete players in the sport. Tucker got off to a roaring start in his first season with the Cubs, hitting .931 OPS with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases through the end of June. That stretch cemented him as the headliner of this winter’s class.

Tucker’s free agent case is built on consistency and ceiling. A four-time All-Star, he’s one of the few hitters in the game who can anchor a lineup for years. Spotrac has projected his next deal in the $490 million range, while other insiders believe the bidding could reach $500 million. He won’t match Juan Soto’s record-breaking deal from last offseason, but Tucker’s mix of age and production ensures he’ll land in the same neighborhood.

Cubs expected to lose their all-star to free agency

MLB insider Mark Feinsand has already pointed to potential suitors like the Giants and Phillies, both teams with glaring outfield needs. But make no mistake — the Cubs’ top offseason priority will be keeping their centerpiece in Chicago. Losing him would be a crushing blow after dealing significant pieces to acquire him from Houston last winter.

While Tucker’s first half showcased MVP-caliber play, the last two months have been far less kind. A hand fracture in June — which has since healed — coincided with his steepest slump of the season. Since July 1, Tucker has posted a .560 OPS, including a brutal stretch with just two hits in 25 at-bats entering this week.

The frustration boiled over at Wrigley Field, where Tucker was booed during Monday’s loss to the Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell responded by benching his star outfielder for three straight games to give him a mental and physical reset.

“The fans are frustrated and Kyle’s frustrated,” Counsell said. “He’s trying. It’s just not clicking. We’re going to have to take a little step back here and just give him some days off to reset him, hopefully.”

Despite the slump, Tucker’s reputation as one of the league’s best all-around players hasn’t faded. Teammate Ian Happ made it clear the Cubs clubhouse isn’t worried: “Tuck is going to be fine. He’s one of the best players in baseball.”

That belief will drive his free agent value, too. Whether it’s the Cubs ponying up or a big-market rival swooping in, Tucker’s market will set the tone for the entire 2026 offseason. His next few weeks could decide just how high the bidding climbs.