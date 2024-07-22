The WNBA All-Star Game took place over the weekend, with Team WNBA coming out on top over USA Basketball by the score of 117-109, and Dallas Stars All-Star Arike Ogunbowale came away with the MVP award for the game after putting up 34 points with six assists and three rebounds. Ogunbowale got to team up with Caitlin Clark in the game, and she spoke on what she thinks of the rookie, giving her praise for how she has taken women's basketball by storm since her days at Iowa.

“Yeah, well I've been a fan of her since she's been in college, and you know we've exchanged while she was in college because I just love hoopers,” Arike Ogunbowale said on ESPN. “You guys obviously see my game, and I see a lot of similarities, she knows how to get a bucket, she can create for herself, she can create for her teammates. And I just love her game, and it's fun playing against her, you know she brings a crowd every time so I'm definitely going to show up. But playing with her, you know I kind of just got to just pick her brain a little bit and just see how she thinks and just how she moves as a teammate and she's an amazing player. You know Indiana's definitely lucky to have her, but you know that's dope for her, she's told me she's like me a lot you know in college and stuff. But that's dope for her to show that praise on TV and stuff so, she's one of my favorite players in the league as well.”

Clark put up four points in the All-Star Game, but dished out 10 assists, which is a part of her game that has flourished in the WNBA, especially as of late. Having her as a facilitator must have been nice for Arike Ogunbowale.

Arike Ogunbowale and Caitlin Clark's outlook for rest of WNBA season

Ogunbowale's Wings sit at 6-19 overall, so it would take quite a run after the Olympic break for Dallas to get into the playoffs. Still Ogunbowale will try to finish the season on a high note regardless.

For Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, they will try to continue their strong play going into the break to secure a playoff spot in her rookie season. They are currently at 11-15 and in the No. 7 spot.

It will be interesting to see how these two seasons end after the break.