Arike Ogunbowale had a 2024 WNBA All-Star Game performance for the record books on Saturday night in Phoenix, AZ. The Dallas Wings superstar set a WNBA All-Star Game record with 34 points. She added six assists in the WNBA team's 117-109 victory over Team USA. Ogunbowale's effort led to Caitlin Clark making an extremely bold claim about the Wings guard.

“She is probably the best one-on-one player in our league,” Clark said on the ABC broadcast, via ClutchPoints.

Ogunbowale was ultimately named the game's MVP following her terrific performance.

Video via the WNBA:

Ogunbowale recently made it clear that she wants to be remembered as one of the best WNBA players. Before the All-Star game, Ogunbowale led the Wings to a narrow victory over Clark's Indiana Fever. She made a clutch basket toward the end of the contest to clinch the win for Dallas, something she has done on a consistent basis over the years.

Arike Ogunbowale's electric 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is just her latest feat as she continues to cement her legacy as a superstar in the league.

Arike Ogunbowale's humble response to epic WNBA All-Star Game performance

Ogunbowale was asked after the win to break down her game for anyone who may have been unaware of it before. Ogunbowale provided a humble and straight-forward response to the question.

Video via the Dallas Wings:

“I mean, y'all see it,” Ogunbowale said. “I just play basketball.”

Ogunbowale loves to play the game of basketball. She keeps her focus on the sport and the results speak for themselves. The 27-year-old is now a four-time All-Star and she is always in the MVP conversation.

Ogunbowale will now get to rest as a result of the Olympic break. She is hoping to lead the Wings back into playoff contention following the break. For now, she will have the opportunity to celebrate her memorable All-Star effort.