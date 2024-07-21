The Dallas Wings and their fans already knew that Arike Ogunbowale is one of the most underrated players in the WNBA. She seized the opportunity to show the rest of the league last night with a historic performance in the WNBA All-Star Game. However, she needed a push from her coach to get magic started.

Ogunbowale scored zero points in the first half and her team was trailing by two at the half. Coach Cheryl Miller called Ogunbowale out during halftime and lit a fire under the star guard.

“I wasn't expecting her to say my name,” Ogunbowale said, per ESPN. “She just told me to take a deep breath and play my game.”

Ogunbowale responded in a big way. She scored a record-setting 34 points, all of which came in the second half. This included 21 points in the third quarter alone. She provided the spark that Team WNBA needed to defeat Team USA 117-109 in a packed Footprint Center.

Naturally, Ogunbowale was named All-Star Game MVP. It was her second time winning the honor. She previously scored 26 points and won the award in 2021.

Team USA will need to rebound from a sloppy performance if they want to bring home the gold at the Paris Olympics.

“It was like a little bit of a déjà vu feeling, honestly,” said Team USA forward Breanna Stewart, referencing the 2021 All-Star Game. Stewie was one of the best players on Team USA, registering a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve also heaped praise on the Wings superstar.

She responded to a question that mistakenly mentioned the NBA instead of the WNBA by saying the following of Ogunbowale: “it felt like we were guarding somebody from the NBA?”

There's no higher praise.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale receives high praise for masterful WNBA All-Star Game performance

The entire basketball community was astonished by Ogunbowale's second-half performance in last night's All-Star Game.

NBA legend Dwayne Wade and other notable basketball figures took to social media to praise her historic night.

“ARIKE has been and still is Her,” and “Competitive Entertainment,” were how Wade described Ogunbowale's performance.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce added to the hype by posting “Omg Ogunbowale putting on a show @WNBA all-star game.”

Current NBA players got in on the action as well.

“She’s going crazzzzyyyy right now. She plays like Jamal Crawford frfr,” Isaiah Thomas wrote.

“Arike got game,” Miles Bridges added.

We can't wait to watch Ogunbowale and the Wings get back on the court after the WNBA's Olympic Break.