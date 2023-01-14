Axar Patel’s fans are mocking Ravindra Jadeja after the latter posted a cryptic post on social media following India’s ODI series triumph over Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across formats, has been out of action since last year’s Asia Cup in September when he suffered a knee injury. Afterward, the southpaw underwent surgery before resuming training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

His absence, however, opened a window of opportunity for the other Gujarati, Axar Patel in the team. Axar Patel grabbed his chance with both hands, producing outstanding performances with both bat and ball, at least in white-ball cricket.

After India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, “Don’t say anything. Just smile.”

Some claimed that his post was targeted at Gautam Gambhir who recently dropped him from his list of spinners to be chosen for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

On the other hand, a few mocked him that he should now retire from cricket and focus on politics as his wife is now a lawmaker from his home state.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel supporters claimed that the Indian team no longer needed Ravindra Jadeja as the former was doing exceptionally well right now.

“I think Axar deserves to stay in all formats and Jadeja needs to go back to first-class cricket if he wants to come back which I doubt, he has enough money, and he doesn’t care about the nation. He will be back for IPL,” an Axar Patel admirer wrote on the microblogging platform.

“To be honest… He doesn’t deserve to be in the playing 15 for Worldcup without any matches. Axar has done wonders for the team,” another added.

“You are not even the best left-arm spin bowling allrounder from Gujarat,” a third remarked.

“Prioritise your profession first and let your family prioritize theirs. Cricket for India first,” a fourth suggested.

“Is anyone missing Ravindra Jadeja in Team India after Axar Patel’s Performance????” a fifth asked.

Axar be like: Cricket main khel leta hoon aap jaa ke election sambhaliye 🤣🤣 — Virat Nazz (Nazim) 💫 (@viratnazz18) January 12, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja’s latest Twitter post came after a couple of former India cricketers suggested that he is not being missed by the Men in Blue.

“India are not missing Jadeja, who has been a phenomenal player in all three formats. But since India have found Axar Patel, we are not talking too much about Jadeja since he’s been away. Goes on to show how good Axar has come about as a cricketer. Fantastic,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo. “At the moment, yes (Axar is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder). India are lucky they have got such a like-for-like replacement (for Jadeja) in Axar Patel. He’s making the most of it in all formats. He can bowl in the powerplay, which I feel Jadeja does not like. Axar can do it. And If he bats like this, it’s debatable,” the former India opener noted. “In the last game also, he’s contributed immensely with the bat. Today (Thursday), he again showed how much he has improved. Massive improvements in Axar as a batter. He’s got a pretty good technique. We don’t see him slogging too many balls. He’s pretty sure that when he connects, he’s going to go out of the park. He targets the spinners, stands still and hits it pretty straight as well,” Wasim Jaffer explained.

Similar sentiments were shared by 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir who opined that it will be a tough road ahead for Ravindra Jadeja if he is make a comeback to the national side in limited-overs cricket.

“I believe that whenever Axar Patel has been given opportunities and in whichever format, he has performed exceptionally well. It is a good thing. He has put pressure on Jadeja,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports. “Axar Patel – whether it is T20 or Test cricket – he is putting pressure in every format and today you also got to see the range. I believe the more options you have is better for the Indian team and Axar as well,” Gautam Gambhir added.

On Friday, the BCCI named Ravindra Jadeja in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia next month, marking his return to action after more than fourth months. But his inclusion in the team is subject to his fitness report.

The allrounder has a great record in the longest format of the game, having taken 242 wickets in 60 Test matches at an outstanding average of 24.71.

With the bat, Ravindra Jadeja has 2,523 runs to his name, including three centuries and 17 fifties. His highest score in whites is an unbeaten 175 which came last year against Sri Lanka in Mohali.