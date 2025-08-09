The Chicago Bulls have been running on the treadmill of mediocrity for years. They have been too competitive to bottom out for a top lottery pick, yet not good enough to genuinely contend in the East. This awkward middle ground has bred an uneasy mix of roster stagnation and missed opportunities. As the 2025-26 NBA season looms, questions about Chicago’s direction aren’t just fair. They’re unavoidable. As such, it’s only a matter of time before trade rumors start swirling around some of its biggest names.

Some Patience, but More Puzzling Moves

The Bulls finally showed some restraint this summer. After back-to-back offseasons of quickly overpaying to keep Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams, Chicago is taking a more measured approach with restricted free agent Josh Giddey. He’s reportedly eyeing a deal in the neighborhood of Jalen Suggs’ five-year, $150 million contract from Orlando. However, with limited leverage, Giddey may have to settle, and the Bulls are smart to wait him out.

That patience didn’t extend to other decisions. At last year’s trade deadline, Chicago had the chance to turn Lonzo Ball into the No. 18 pick and Marcus Smart. Memphis, though, preferred getting a player over simply dumping Smart’s contract. Instead, the Bulls ended up with Isaac Okoro and no draft compensation.

Draft night raised more questions. The Bulls took Noa Essengue at No. 12, but could they have replicated Atlanta’s trade with New Orleans? It’s hard to believe the Pelicans wouldn’t have called to protect Derik Queen from being scooped up. If Chicago turned down the chance at No. 23 and a future unprotected first, that’s nearly as confounding as New Orleans giving it up. Once again, the front office seems content in basketball purgatory. And the 2025 offseason did little to break that cycle.

Here we will look at and discuss the players who are way-too-early Chicago Bulls trade candidates in 2025-26 season.

Nikola Vucevic: Valuable Now, but for How Long?

Vucevic remains one of the league’s more skilled offensive centers. That said, the clock is ticking on his Bulls tenure. With Chicago leaning toward younger pieces like Giddey and Coby White, the 33-year-old fits awkwardly into a long-term plan. His three-year, $60 million deal is relatively team-friendly. That makes him an appealing mid-season target for playoff contenders seeking size, shooting, and experience.

Vucevic’s numbers still impress: 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season, plus a career-best 53.0 percent from the field and a blistering 40.2 percent from deep. That marked his 11th season averaging a double-double. His ability to stretch the floor opens driving lanes for guards, while his touch around the rim demands respect from defenses.

The Bulls then face a choice. Should they keep Vucevic through the year and risk losing him for nothing, or cash in while his value is high? Given Chicago’s middle-of-the-pack status, moving him could accelerate a retool while avoiding another stagnant season. For a playoff team one stretch big away from contention, Vucevic could be the missing piece.

Patrick Williams: The Perennial What If

If belief alone could turn potential into production, Williams would be a star by now. The Bulls made him the No. 4 pick in 2020, then doubled down with a five-year, $90 million extension despite four seasons of inconsistency. At just 23, Williams still has the frame and a career 39.2 percent mark from three to intrigue other teams. But in Chicago, he’s never found the right balance between passivity and over-aggression.

Williams’ stagnation isn’t solely on the Bulls. He’s had ample opportunities to seize a larger role, and it simply hasn’t clicked. A change of scenery might be the reset button he needs. On a new team, expectations would be lighter and his strengths more appreciated without the constant pressure to blossom into a star.

The challenge? Williams is likely a negative-value asset right now due to his contract and stalled development. Still, rival GMs could see him as a low-risk reclamation project with upside. For the Bulls, moving him could clear positional logjams and refocus minutes toward players more aligned with their timeline.

Why These Trades Make Sense Now

The Bulls’ roster construction remains a balancing act between competing now and building for the future. Vucevic and Williams represent two different kinds of trade asset. One is a proven veteran who can help a contender immediately. The other is a young player who might still pop in the right situation.

Trading Vucevic this season could yield draft capital or a young piece that fits Chicago’s future core. Moving Williams might not bring a big haul, but it could unclog rotations and give both him and the team a fresh start. Either way, making these moves would be a signal that Chicago is finally choosing a direction instead of hoping mediocrity magically turns into contention.

Final Word

For too long, the Bulls have been reactive rather than proactive, holding onto players until their value dips and passing on opportunities to reshape the roster. Vucevic and Williams may still have fans in Chicago’s front office. That said, the smartest play could be moving them before that affection turns into another set of overpays and missed windows. If Chicago is serious about breaking the cycle, these two trades could be the place to start.