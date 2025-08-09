Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor gave fans reason to breathe a little easier Friday, one day after exiting the series finale against the Chicago White Sox with left shoulder soreness. “I’m fine,” Naylor said before Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’m not worried about it.”

Manager Dan Wilson echoed that optimism, labeling Naylor as “day to day” and noting the decision to keep him out of the starting lineup was more about caution than concern. “It’s just a chance for him today to get a little rest and we’ll reassess again after the game,” Wilson said. “I think he seems to be in a pretty good spot. It’s just a chance to catch his breath.”

Naylor grimaced noticeably after fouling off a pitch in his first plate appearance Thursday, then looked uncomfortable on a groundout in the third inning. After a discussion with the training staff, he was replaced by veteran Donovan Solano, who started at first base Friday.

Josh Naylor looks to return to Mariners lineup soon

The shoulder issue is the second Naylor has dealt with this season, though the location is different. Back on June 23 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he tweaked his right shoulder in a game — also against the White Sox — and missed a handful of games before returning in early July. This time, it’s the left shoulder, but both Naylor and the Mariners believe it’s a short-term setback.

Since arriving in Seattle in a July 24 trade from Arizona, Naylor has quickly become a key piece of the Mariners’ postseason push. In 13 games, he’s batting .261 with a .798 OPS, three home runs, six RBIs, and a perfect 10-for-10 on stolen base attempts. His mix of power and surprising speed has energized the lineup, and Seattle is just 1.5 games back of Houston in the AL West entering the weekend.

Naylor’s reputation for toughness precedes him. Earlier this year, he stayed in a game after taking a fastball off the hand, later telling reporters, “As long as I can move it, we’re good.” Wilson acknowledged that competitive edge but made it clear the team won’t rush him back if it risks aggravating the injury.

“He wants to play every day,” Wilson said. “But we’ll make sure we do what’s best for him and for the team in the long run.”

The Mariners have the depth to weather a short absence. Solano is capable at first base, and Eugenio Suárez has been swinging a hot bat. Outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley also began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and could rejoin the club soon.

Seattle’s plan appears to be sitting Naylor through at least the Rays series, with an eye on having him ready for the August 12 opener against the Detroit Tigers. Given the stakes in the AL West race, keeping him healthy for the stretch run is the priority. For now, the message from Naylor and the Mariners is clear: the shoulder’s not a major concern, and the team expects their big trade acquisition back in action soon.