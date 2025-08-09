Mookie Betts delivered his best performance of the MLB season Friday night, powering the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 8-time All-Star has suffered through the worst statistical season of his career, hitting just .239 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 106 games.

Against the Blue Jays, he went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie. However, it was his heartwarming tribute to his wife, Brianna Hammonds, who recently turned 31 on August 7, that stole the show after the game.

“Shout out to my wife. My wife is probably the number one person who puts confidence in me, so thank you, honey! And happy birthday!” The Dodgers star said to SportsNet’s Kirsten Watson post-game.

Betts suffered an unexplained stomach virus earlier this season that caused him to miss the first two games of the season for the Dodgers. His struggles trace back to March during the Dodgers’ trip to Japan, which left him dehydrated and 20 pounds lighter. A broken toe in June further derailed his rhythm.

However, the 8-time All-Star has seemingly returned to some familiar form in recent games. Over his last three games, he’s gone 6-for-12, and his performance against Toronto was his third consecutive multi-hit game. He also contributed a key grounder in the seventh inning that drove in Shohei Ohtani, who finished the night with three hits.

The victory kept the Dodgers three games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West as they chase back-to-back World Series titles for the first time in franchise history. Bett’s return to form comes at the perfect time for the Dodgers who are looking to end the regular season on a high note. The Dodgers are currently 67-49 for the season and will be hoping that Betts can continue the recent resurgence.