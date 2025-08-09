The Cleveland Cavaliers will enter the new season off the back of a historic campaign that saw them finish first in the East with a 64-18 record. The fact that it all came to an end due in the conference semifinals means that their talented core still have questions to answer, and fans will be hoping the upcoming season leads to a different story.

If not, two players, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, stand out as potential trade candidates, each for very different reasons. With Mobley’s evolution as a full-time center becoming an increasingly likely scenario under head coach Kenny Atkinson, Allen’s role is under scrutiny.

A similar story seems to be true when it comes to Garland and Mitchell, the Cavs’ franchise cornerstone.

Jarrett Allen

Allen’s elite skilll set, which includes his rim protection and rebounding prowess, heavily overlaps with that of Evan Mobley, who is coming off a defensive player of the year campaign.

However, Jarrett Allen being a potential trade candidate is not only down to concerns about his fit, but also on the financial side of things. Cleveland is currently $12.8 million over the second tax apron and facing a projected $97 million tax bill. Trading Allen’s $20 million salary could put the Cavs below the apron, avoiding a $24 million tax hit while improving roster depth.

Still, Allen is a proven starter, averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and nearly two combined blocks and steals per game last season, per Basketball Reference. His rise means the Cavaliers will have no shortage of teams willing to give them decent packages, and as the Cavs look to emerge as serious title contenders in the coming time, parting with Allen may be the obvious solution.

The Cavs are expected to continue building around Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, and a potential Allen trade is bound to give them leverage to re-enter the market and find a superstar who fits better with their current core.

Darius Garland

On the other hand, Darius Garland represents a different kind of trade puzzle. The 25-year-old guard bounced back from an injury-marred 2023-24 season to post All-Star caliber numbers. He averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 47% from the field and 40% from the three-point zone.

Yet, the pairing of Garland and Mitchell has long faced scrutiny due to their combined size, defensive struggles, and the fact that they are both players who like to be on the ball. Just like Allen, a trade involving Garland would represent a substantial return, and the Cavaliers should be able to find another All-Star caliber forward who can better complement the likes of Mobley and Mitchell.

The decision, however, would not come lightly; Garland is viewed by many as the future face of the franchise should Mitchell eventually leave, and his offensive production is not easily replaced. However, the Cavs are looking to transform from regular season winners to actual title contenders, and may need to make some hard decisions in the coming time.

And while both these players are likely to start the season with the Cavs, how the upcoming campaign goes may give us a better idea of where the roster is headed.