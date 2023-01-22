India maestro Virat Kohli was mercilessly trolled by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s supporters after he was dismissed for a low score in the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur. Coming out to bat after the fall of captain Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Virat Kohli only made 11 runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner, his second consecutive failure following his poor showing in the previous game in Hyderabad.

In the series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli has only succeeded in putting up scores of 8 and 11 in the first two matches, losing his wicket to Mitchell Santner both times.

Mitchell Santner, the left-arm New Zealand spinner, has been able to trouble Virat Kohli with his dip, spin, and bounce with the latter making errors in judgment, both in Hyderabad and Raipur.

While in the first match in Telangana, Virat Kohli played inside the line, getting bowled for 8, on Saturday, he was stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Latham after the premier India batter took a long stride to cover the spin and came out of the crease.

Immediately after Virat Kohli’s dismissal by Mitchell Santner, Babar Azam admirers took to Twitter to have fun at the Indian cricketer’s expense.

Some Babar Azam fans shared past videos of the Pakistan captain in which he could was seen smashing Mitchell Santner for sixes, others shared statistics of his overall performance against the New Zealand spinner.

A few even claimed that playing quality spin wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and Virat Kohli was certainly not in the same league.

Heard someone is struggling to play Santner 😉🔔#INDvNZpic.twitter.com/0YFhrSyEsS — ZaiNii. (Alien Birthday 💝🎂🥳) (@ZainAli_16) January 21, 2023

MITCHELL SANTNER – THE NEW DADDY OF KOHLI No minnows, no drop catch, no flat pitch, no PARTY for Chokli.#INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/ghEOHnTSEo — Czar. (@rovvmut_) January 21, 2023

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli fans often take jibes at each other, highlighting the records of the two players.

Last week, Virat Kohli’s vast legion of fans castigated the premier Pakistan batter by labeling him “Zimbabar” on social media.

The 28-year-old Pakistani cricketer has been accused of scoring truckloads of runs on placid pitches in his home country, which former players like Simon Doull have publicly described as “roads” in recent days.

Moreover, yet another allegation that has come Babar Azam’s way is that he only plays for records and not for victories, earning him the moniker of “Zimbabar”. Last month, even Pakistani cricket admirers were seen mocking him with “Zimbabar” chants inside the stadium during Pakistan’s Test match against England.

Virat Kohli’s twin failures against New Zealand came after he broke a slew of world records during his masterful unbeaten 166-run-knock off 110 deliveries against Sri Lanka last weekend.

Virat Kohli now has 20 Player of the Series awards to his name in international cricket, the same as Sachin Tendulkar. If we bifurcate their numbers further, Virat Kohli has claimed 3 Man of the Series trophies in Tests, 10 in ODIs, and 7 in T20Is. Talking about the Little Master’s figures, he grabbed 5 in red-ball cricket while the other 15 came in the 50-over format. He won none in T20Is.

With his 166 not out against the islanders, Virat Kohli now has the most unbeaten 150+ scores (5) in the history of ODIs.

The ton was his 21st at home in the second-longest format of the sport, taking him clear of Sachin Tendulkar’s previous tally of 20.

During his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot among the highest run-getters in ODIs.

With 12,754 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

Virat Kohli also became the first non-opener to have 5 scores of more than 150+ in ODIs.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the quickest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket – a milestone he achieved in just 259 innings. On the other hand, the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar needed 431 innings to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka, making him the first man to score that many tons against a single team in ODIs. Previously, Virat Kohli had made nine centuries each against Sri Lanka and West Indies, while Sachin Tendulkar had scored the same number of tons against Australia.

With Virat Kohli achieving so many milestones against Sri Lanka, a section of his fans declared that Babar Azam would soon lose his No.1 ranking in ODIs as the Indian batter will topple him from there.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer argued that the former India captain will now turn into a beast like he was a couple of years ago as he appeared to be back at his best.