During the Saudi Super Cup final on Saturday, Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty kick. The goal was his 100th with Al Nassr. For those keeping score at home, that is the fourth club that Ronaldo has scored over 100 goals f0r. He's the first player in history to do that. According to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo has also surpassed that mark for his country, Portugal.

“Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs and nation,” posted Romano on Saturday. “One more today in Super Cup final.”

In addition to his 100 goals with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 101 with Juventus and 145 for Manchester United. However, his time at Real Madrid was his most prolific tenure. With the Spanish giants, Ronaldo scored 450 goals, helping to lead Real to multiple titles during his time with the club. For Portugal, he's the leading international goal scorer with 138. Yet, despite all of his individual success, there is still something that has eluded him so far in Saudi Arabia. That elusive goal? Winning a major trophy with Al Nassr.

Al Nassr- Cristiano Ronaldo partnership still searching for silverware

While Ronaldo and Al Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup together, that isn't considered a major title by FIFA. So, the hunt for more silverware is at the top of their lists. Ronaldo is under contract with the club until 2027, but the team could reportedly be up for sale by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. However, it doesn't feel like Ronaldo would leave the club before his new deal ends.

The legendary goal scorer is pretty happy with Al Nassr, and the club is looking to finally capture that elusive piece of hardware. Ronaldo and manager Jorge Jesus lured in attacker Joao Felix, winger Kingsley Coman and center back Inigo Martinez to Saudi Arabia. Can the 40-year-old superstar team up with his fellow imports to lead the Saudi giants back to the top of the mountain?