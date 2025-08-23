While the headlines around the Dallas Cowboys are about the contract dispute with Micah Parsons, another interesting storyline on the team is the injury recovery of defensive back Trevon Diggs. As the Cowboys star was placed on the PUP list (physically unable to perform), it is still up in the air if he will be taken off as he gives more insight into his playing status.

If Diggs stays on the PUP list to start the season, he will have to miss the first four games, which is why it'll be a conversation around the team. Diggs has yet to practice after suffering a knee injury last season with four games left that required chondral tissue graft surgery in January, per ESPN.

Though Diggs says that he feels “way better than I should feel,” he would also be asked if he will play Week 1 of the regular season, which is Thursday night on Sept. 4.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Diggs said.

“I want to practice a lot,” Diggs continued. “I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in, I haven't practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am.”

Trevon Diggs shares target date for his return this season

With the Cowboys putting on the final preparations before Week 1 of the regular season, the situation around Diggs seems to remain fluid, as time will tell whether he practices sooner rather than later. Diggs would tell ESPN that his rehab work has picked up very recently, as he did most of his recovery this offseason in South Florida.

While Diggs was docked $500,000 from his contract due to not mostly rehabbing in the team's facility, he would answer if it will be his call when the 26-year-old returns to action.

“I think it's a mutual decision,” Diggs said. “If they see something that I don't see or if I feel something that they don't know that I feel, it's going to be that. It's just about communicating and going out there and seeing what I can do.”

If there is one thing for sure, Diggs is “hungry” to return to playing on the field.

“Oh, I'm very hungry,” Diggs said. “I'm itching to get back out on the field. Like, I can't wait.”

If there is some sort of timetable, reporter Clarence Hill Jr. would speak to Diggs before Dallas' 31-13 preseason finale win against the Atlanta Falcons and would express his target return.

“Talked briefly to injured Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs before the game,” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He said he is targeting Week 2 or Week 3. Definitely be back by Week 4.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen the game plan the Cowboys have for Diggs as the team opens the season against the Eagles on Sept. 4.