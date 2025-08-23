Through his first two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard hasn't come close to winning. The Blackhawks have finished with the NHL's second-worst record in back-to-back years.

While the team has stalled, Bedard has shown steady progress amid the expected growing pains. However, questions are now arising in Chicago as their future star has yet to sign his next contract.

“He was eligible to sign an extension as of July 1st,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli said, according to B/R Open Ice on X. “That hasn't happened yet. I think both sides seem pretty content in sitting back and waiting to see how this all-important third year plays out after a bit of a disappointing sophomore season.”

The disappointment is partially evident in his statistics. Bedard played all 82 games last season compared to 68 in his rookie year. Despite playing 14 more games, he recorded just one more goal and five more assists in 2024-25.

These questions surrounding Bedard's potential extension also arise after the Blackhawks made another significant decision with 21-year-old forward Frank Nazar. He signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract with Chicago on Thursday, locking him in for the foreseeable future.

Seravalli questions whether Nazar's contract will affect Bedard's negotiations. “Does this $6.6 (million) number for Frank Nazar, given that he kind of outplayed Connor Bedard, suppress Bedard's next contract? If he was thinking in the $9-10 million range, if he's going long term, does this push that number down?”

He added that neither sides have any incentive to rush the contract extension. But given that the Blackhawks continue to struggle, year three for Bedard will be detrimental for both parties.

Chicago must prove it can win with the young star leading the charge. Meanwhile, Bedard seeks similar proof as he contemplates signing a long-term extension with a franchise that hasn't made the NHL Playoffs since 2020.