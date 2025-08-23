The Pittsburgh Pirates got an excellent performance out of rookie reliever Bubba Chandler, in his MLB debut on Friday. Chandler earned the save for the Bucs, who went on to defeat the Colorado Rockies 9-0. Chandler clocked more than 100 miles an hour on some of his pitches, and seemed in command for his four innings of work.

Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who picked up the victory, was quite impressed with his rookie teammate.

“He’s an unbelievable talent,” Ashcraft said, per MLB.com. “One of the best arms I’ve ever seen.”

Chandler's family filled the outfield stands at PNC Park, to watch the rookie pitch. He finished his night with two hits allowed and three strikeouts, in four innings of work. Chandler was called up in recent days from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Ashcraft was also very effective on the mound. He struck out six while allowing just one hit through five innings.

Pirates are trying to salvage a lost season

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) reacts after pitching the sixth inning in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh is dead last this season in the National League Central. The Pirates are just 55-74 on the campaign, with the worst offense in MLB.

While the hitting has been awful, the pitching for Pittsburgh has been quite solid this year. The Pirates are 16th in MLB in team ERA, per league stats. The Pirates hurlers have a 3.99 mark collectively in earned run average.

The Bucs brought in Chandler to help keep the pitching up to snuff. Pittsburgh dealt some of their pitchers at the MLB trade deadline, including team closer David Bednar. Chandler is working in relief to help out, with the anticipation that he will be added to the Pirates starting rotation next season.

Chandler truly relished his first moments on the mound at PNC Park.

“In the end, I'm here in the big leagues,” Chandler said. “There's not a lot of 22-year-old kids that get to do this. I'm grateful. I was mad, yeah, whatever. But at the same time I didn't need to take care of what I needed to take care of, so that falls back on me. Now I'm here. Don't care.

“Stress, I guess stress is a big thing. I've never really been a stressed-out guy, but I have been the past couple months just trying to get here.”

The Pirates and Rockies play again on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) throws a pitch during the sixth inning in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
Pirates news: Pittsburgh to promote top pitching prospect
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (middle) is restrained by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Ty France (2) after Pham took exception to a comment by Toronto catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (45) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park.
Jul 1969; pitttsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder ROBERTO CLEMENTE in action during the 1969 season at Forbes Field.
