Pakistan captain Babar Azam was brutally trolled on Twitter after India opener Shubman Gill replaced him atop ICC's rankings for ODI batters.

Team India batter Shubman Gill's rise to the No.1 spot in the ICC's rankings for ODI batters triggered a monumental meme fest on Twitter, with fans having fun at Pakistan captain Babar Azam's expense on social media.

Babar Azam's mockery on the microblogging platform came after Shubman Gill replaced him from the top of the ODI rankings.

Interestingly, the Fazilka-born cricketer ended Babar Azam's two-and-a-half-year reign as the world's No.1 ODI batter and became the youngest Indian to attain the numero uno after breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Before Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar was the youngest Indian to become the No.1 batter in ODIs, having accomplished the feat as a 25-year-old in 1998. However, the dashing India opener leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar as he reached the milestone at 24.

With Team India looking like a well-oiled machine, registering an eight-match unbeaten streak in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Shubman Gill managed to move past Babar Azam due to his 92-run against Sri Lanka last week.

Shubman Gill missed India's first two matches in the quadrennial event due to Dengue fever, but since his return, he has managed to amass 219 runs in six essays with two fifties.

Whereas, Babar Azam hasn't lit up the Cricket World Cup with his dazzling batting displays, only scoring 282 runs in eight innings. Yet he has failed to reach the heights that Rachin Ravindra (565), Quinton de Kock (550), and Virat Kohli (543) have touched.

With Babar Azam losing his place atop the ODI batting rankings and Shubman Gill occupying that spot, the latter joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who have held that position.

Besides Shubman Gill, three other Indians, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, have been the No.1 ODI batters in the past.

Though Shubman Gill is now the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, cricket pundits have questioned his attitude and performances in the World Cup.

For instance, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar slammed him for throwing his wicket away at times, especially after doing all the hard work against opposition pacers at the start of the innings.

“He (Shreyas Iyer) lost his patience. He was batting on 19, threw his wicket away. Shubman Gill (was batting on) fifty (52), threw his wicket away,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Kohli never does that. Kohli will seldom ever throw his wicket away. He makes you earn his wicket. And that is exactly what you need. When he got to 70-80, realizing that he has an opportunity to get to a hundred and why not? Hundreds don't come everyday,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

“You need to know how to get to a hundred and it's important for Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Shubman Gillis at least getting hundreds, Shreyas Iyer is not getting hundreds. He is getting his opportunities to bat at number 4 on pitches as good as these and attacks as toothless as this and he is throwing away the opportunity,” Sunil Gavaskar underlined.

Meanwhile, after missing out on his maiden World Cup ton against Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill revealed that he was yet to attain full fitness from the brief spell of Dengue he experienced just before the prestigious competition.

“Not in full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight,” Shubman Gill said after India's win against the islanders.

“The odd ball was seaming and I hit the balls in my areas. You couldn't get into a shell. I looked to put pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts except the last one.

“We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don't think it was a 400 wicket. We batted well to get 350,” Shubman Gill pointed out.

“The way they were bowling, we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. They have made the job easier for us. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly,” he elaborated.

On the other hand, former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill after he made a quickfire 92 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.