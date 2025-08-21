The NFL preseason is tailor-made for overreactions. Every completed pass becomes a prophecy, every touchdown a promise, and every rookie flash a reason to dream about the future. Fans and pundits alike hunger for storylines that project into September and beyond. That environment is fertile ground for exaggeration. The latest example? New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

A Rookie Spark in the Meadowlands

The Giants secured a convincing 31-12 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium. The Giants displayed an efficient and high-powered offense. They amassed 478 total yards, with 398 through the air. Rookie quarterback Dart was the standout performer. He completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards and one passing touchdown. That was along with a rushing touchdown, showcasing his growing confidence and poise. Dart led two consecutive touchdown drives in the third quarter, highlighting his ability to command the offense and make key plays both through the air and on the ground.

The Giants' offense benefitted from strong contributions across the roster. Those included an 80-yard touchdown catch by rookie wide receiver Beaux Collins and a solid rushing performance by Tyrone Tracy Jr. Defensively, the Giants limited the Jets to just 12 points despite allowing several long rushing drives. The Jets struggled to get their passing game in sync, while the Giants’ defense managed to hold firm. Overall, the Giants showed balanced and effective play in all phases. Dart's impressive preseason debut signaled a promising future for the team's quarterback depth.

However, as impressive as Dart’s first NFL action was, it also sparked predictable hype. Let’s examine three of the biggest overreactions to his debut and what they actually mean for the Giants.

1. Jaxson Dart Was Near-Perfect in His Preseason Debut

Dart’s stat line is the kind that turns heads. He compleded 87.5 percent of his passes for 137 yards and tallied a touchdown through the air and another on the ground. He also did not have a single interception. Dart strung together 13 straight completions, flashing pinpoint accuracy and composure under pressure. At first glance, that kind of efficiency seems like the stuff of fairy tales.

Of course, let’s not lose sight of the context. Preseason defenses don’t throw the exotic blitz packages, disguises, and relentless pressure that rookies will face come September. Dart’s rhythm was aided by quick reads in a no-huddle offense designed to simplify his responsibilities and play to his strengths. That’s smart coaching, but it’s also not the NFL reality he’ll eventually face.

Calling this debut ‘near-perfect' oversells what was essentially a well-executed cameo in August. Dart deserves credit for maximizing his opportunity and showing poise. That said, a handful of drives against second-string defenders isn’t a reliable predictor of regular-season stardom. This performance was promising, but it was hardly perfection.

2. Dart Has Already Won the Backup QB Spot Behind Russell Wilson

The natural next step for some fans is to anoint Dart the Giants’ QB2, leapfrogging over veteran Jameis Winston in the process. On paper, Dart’s accuracy and composure make a strong case. His ability to sustain drives and avoid major mistakes looked exactly like what you’d want in a reliable backup. In all likelihood, Dart SHOULD end up QB2, but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

At the same time, the Giants’ quarterback room is more complicated than one flashy debut. Winston, with years of starting experience and a Super Bowl start on his résumé, still brings leadership, knowledge, and situational savvy. Rookies just can’t replicate that overnight. Coach Brian Daboll has repeatedly emphasized the importance of consistency and hasn’t declared the competition over. That suggests the staff wants to evaluate both players across the full preseason slate and possibly into the early regular season.

Handing Dart the backup job after one half of football ignores the cautious approach most coaching staffs take with rookie quarterbacks. He may very well earn QB2 before long, but calling it a done deal now is premature.

3. Dart Will Take Over as QB1 at Some Point in the 2025 NFL Season

This is the boldest and most unrealistic overreaction. Yes, Dart looked poised. Yes, he offered glimpses of why the Giants traded up to draft him. That said, projecting that he’ll unseat Russell Wilson in 2025 stretches the imagination.

Wilson was brought in as the clear starter. Sure, his prime years may be behind him. However, he still commands the respect of the locker room and the trust of the coaching staff. Unless injury forces the Giants’ hand, Wilson will be under center Week 1 and, barring disaster, beyond. Midseason quarterback changes are typically driven by desperation. The Giants don’t appear to be in that territory just yet.

Dart’s development plan is likely built around patience. Grooming him behind veterans like Wilson and Winston allows him to adapt to the speed and complexity of the NFL game without being prematurely thrown into the fire. Yes, Dart may well be the Giants’ future. Still, expecting him to be QB1 in 2025 inflates a small preseason sample into a narrative that disregards both reality and the franchise’s long-term vision.

Looking Ahead

Jaxson Dart gave Giants fans plenty to cheer about with his poised, accurate, and efficient performance against the Jets. He proved he can handle the moment and command an offense, even against NFL-level defenders. That’s a win for the rookie and the team.

Of course, preseason is a testing ground, not a coronation. Declaring Dart nearly perfect, the backup-in-waiting, or the inevitable starter stretches his debut beyond what it actually was: a promising beginning with plenty of room to grow. For now, the takeaway is simple. The Giants may have found a quarterback worth developing, but the hype needs to be tempered with patience. Dart’s story is just getting started.