After being accused of failing to report on the start date of his mandatory military service, Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars is facing a legal issue in Finland that could cost him nearly $100,000. The Finnish right wing is at risk of a significant fine due to his absence.

Rantanen, 28, was scheduled to begin his service on April 15, 2024. Instead of reporting, he submitted a request to postpone the obligation, which was filed on April 16 — one day after the deadline. That delay is now at the center of the case. Prosecutors argue that by submitting the request late, Rantanen was absent without authorization for one day of service.

In Finland, military service is mandatory for men between the ages of 18 and 28, typically for six months. Other Finnish players, such as Roope Hintz of the Stars and defenseman Olli Määttä, have already completed the requirement, while some, like Kaapo Kakko of the Seattle Kraken, have been granted exemptions due to medical conditions. Rantanen, however, was not given an exemption, only the option to postpone.

Article Continues Below

The fine is calculated based on income. Rantanen earned approximately €339,000 net per month last season. Prosecutors are seeking a penalty equivalent to 10–15 days of salary, which could total between €56,500 and €84,750, according to The Hockey News. Additional court costs and surcharges would further increase the amount. The case is currently being reviewed in a Finnish regional court, and if upheld, it would represent one of the largest fines imposed on a professional athlete for military service obligations in recent years.

The situation highlights the challenges athletes from countries with compulsory service often face. While some players have secured exemptions, others like Rantanen must comply with the legal requirements despite their NHL commitments.

For now, the Stars forward continues preparing for the upcoming season, though the potential sanction in Finland remains unresolved and will ultimately be decided in court.