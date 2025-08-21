Despite being on opposing teams, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin have maintained their close friendship, which was forged in their home city of Montreal, Canada.

Last season, Dort and Mathurin saw their childhood dreams come true as the Thunder and Pacers battled in the NBA Finals. It was probably something they imagined doing together, but fate decided to add a little plot twist.

The Thunder beat the Pacers in seven games, with Dort being an instrumental piece with his solid two-way play. With his latest achievement, he was honored by the Montreal City Hall. He was asked to sign the city's registrar for bringing pride to the community.

During his speech, which he delivered in French, Dort couldn't help but throw shade at Mathurin.

“This trophy here doesn’t only belong to OKC, it also belongs to the city of Montreal, except Ben Mathurin,” said the Thunder wingman, as translated by Courtside Buzz.

But aside from the joke, Dort was serious in expressing his gratitude for the recognition.

“Montreal is a really important city for me. It’s always a source of pride to say where I come from. At the beginning of my career, a lot of Americans didn’t really know where Montreal was. Today, a lot of them do,” added the defensive stalwart.

The 26-year-old Dort and the 23-year-old Mathurin were teammates in youth programs, starring in the AAU circuit early on. Dort first entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He continued to keep track of Mathurin's career until the Pacers selected him as the sixth overall pick in 2022.

Despite attaining success with the Thunder, Dort has always looked back on his humble beginnings.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante expressed her admiration for the hard-nosed veteran.

“He’s made his way—a kid from here, from Montreal-Nord,” said Plante in her speech, as quoted by The Canadian Press' Jean-Francois Tremblay. “I want to recognize his exceptional journey, built on determination, perseverance, and the idea of giving back.”

“He continues to make us dream and show that anything is possible with hard work and determination.”

That's no joke.