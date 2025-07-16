Florida football starting quarterback DJ Lagway went full Billie Jean King in response to the lofty expectations. The Gators' leader under center played a significant role in the 2024 squad's turnaround after a tumultuous start. Billy Napier was struggling in his third season, losing five out of the first nine games through mid-November. Fortunately, for this program and Napier's job security, the Gators closed 2024 winning four straight games, including two ranked wins over LSU and Ole Miss.

Florida's head coach followed up that season with another successful recruiting class, and now this program looks like it could be on the verge of a true breakout season. But for all that to happen, Lagway needs to continue to develop in his first full season as the starter in Gainesville. The 19-year-old knows he's under a lot of pressure in 2025, but seems to be embracing the moment. During SEC Media Days, Lagway delivered an inspiring statement that drew inspiration from the iconic words of tennis legend Billie Jean King.

“Pressure is a privilege. Once you have pressure that means people are counting on you to do big things. I'm always excited when people say pressure. That's why I just love game day atmosphere because it feels like all eyes are on you, and you got to put on a show.”

Lagway has to be elite this season for the Gators to contend for a College Football Playoff spot, or even finish the season in the top 25. Because Florida football's schedule is daunting. The nonconference slate of games includes a visit to Miami and the annual Sunshine Showdown against Florida State. As for the SEC foes, Florida will visit two potentially ranked teams in Ole Miss and Texas A&M, while hosting or playing neutral games against title contenders such as Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee. It's not an easy schedule by any means, but the Gators will have plenty of opportunities to build a terrific resume should they be in playoff contention.

Overall, as encouraging as the end of last season was for Florida football, Billy Napier is still 19-19 in his tenure and 10-14 in the SEC. 2025 is the year when the Gators need to start showing results, regardless of how demanding the schedule is. And the talent is undoubtedly there, with Lagway seeming like the guy to lead this program back to relevance. The Gators are now hoping that the end of the 2024 season marked their take-off point under Napier, rather than a blip on the radar.