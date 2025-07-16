Chicago Sky phenom Angel Reese has been on the receiving end of tons of shade thrown her way, both from those within and outside of the basketball world. However, the attention former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has given Reese recently drew ire from some of the biggest icons in sports. First, Shaquille O'Neal called out Rg3 over his comments pitting her against Fever star Caitlin Clark, then three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas also came to Reese's defense, and now, it's WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes who's going to bat for the 23-year-old.

“I think both of them have actually said they don't hate each other,” Swoopes started. “But I will also say, if they don't like each other, that's okay! [There are] a lot of people who don't like me, too. I think there are a lot of NBA guys who don't like each other, but it's not blown out of proportion like this is.”

“This whole ‘Angel hates Caitlin Clark' situation, I'm tired. The narrative is tired,” Swoopes began. “My biggest question, though, for RG3 is … why do you keep Angel's name in your mouth? I don't know if [it's because] he's obsessed with her. I only saw that image when he posted it; I didn't see it anywhere else.

“If Caitlin and Angel don’t like each other that’s ok!”@GilsArenaShow says that RG3 needs to find something else to do instead of trying to pit Angel and Caitlin against each other. pic.twitter.com/ecSfu0kLdB — Underdog (@Underdog) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swoopes was referring to a post RG3 made earlier in the week, seemingly defending Reese from a racist edit someone made of Reese's recently announced NBA 2K26 cover. The image of Reese was altered to apparently compare the Sky star to a monkey. Despite the rare defense of Reese, RG3 doubled down on his claims that she holds animosity towards Clark.

“And then to say that somebody in Angel's circle called him and told him that she hates Caitlin, it's bu*****t. It just is,” the WNBA icon continued. “And at some point, as a grown man, go find something else to do instead of sitting here trying to pit [Angel Reese] against Caitlin.”

The WNBA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist made her thoughts known on the “Gil's Arena” podcast, which is hosted by Arenas, alongside fellow former baller Nick Young. Swoopes has been very vocal in her support of Reese since she entered the W, regularly praising her rebounding ability and impact on the growing popularity of women's basketball while also critiquing Reese's heated in-game reactions on certain passionate plays.