The Washington Capitals and Rasmus Sandin are in agreement on a five-year, $23 million contract, the team announced. The Washington defenseman's contract will carry an average annual value of $4.6 million, per the Capitals.
Washington acquired Sandin from the Toronto Maple Leafs before the 2023 trade deadline. He's enjoyed his first year in Washington and is excited for the future with the Capitals.
“First off, it was a whirlwind when all that happened (last year's trade),” Sandin said, via the Capitals. “Get new teammates, live in a new city, a new country even. But it's been very exciting. I love new adventures, I love meeting new people. All the people in the organization here have been great, the city has been great.
“Just very excited to step on the ice in front of all these fans too every single night. It's very easy to fall in love with the city and all the people here. Again, very excited to be here.”
Rasmus Sandin looking forward to future with Capitals
Washington is in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division as of this story's writing. They hold a 28-23-9 record. It's been an up-and-down campaign for the Capitals, but they are hoping to compete soon.
Sandin is a player who can help this Washington team reach new heights.
The 23-year-old has recorded 17 assists to go along with three goals in 2023-24. He is a reliable defender who the Capitals can lean on moving forward.
Sandin addressed the future with the Capitals after agreeing to his new contract.
“It's going to be fun to see, with the team's development and my own development as well of course,” Sandin said. “Where we are right now, I mean, we are fighting for a playoff spot. We will see where everything goes this year. Very excited for where the team is going to go and the future of this organization.”