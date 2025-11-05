All-Star Jalen Williams has yet to play this season due to a wrist injury, but his inactive status has not slowed down the Oklahoma City Thunder. The reigning NBA champions have been invincible during the early portion of the 2025-26 campaign. They made history in Tuesday night's 126-107 win versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

OKC overcame an early flurry by James Harden and trailed 33-23 after the first quarter, but the Finals and regular season MVP dazzled once again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for the fourth consecutive contest, Isaiah Hartenstein recorded four steals, Chet Holmgren posted three blocks, and the Thunder as a whole shot 52.3 percent from the field and forced 19 turnovers in the Intuit Dome.

The result is an 8-0 start, which is the franchise's best mark since it moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, per StatMuse. Again, this is all happening without who many consider to be the second-best player on the squad. Neither Harden's 25-point performance nor the Clippers' 50 bench points were enough to fend off the supremely skilled and tenacious Thunder.

Article Continues Below

Amid all the talk about parity during the NBA's second-apron era, a juggernaut is wreaking havoc all throughout the country. Although it is too early to make grand prognostications, OKC is positioned to do what no other team has done since 2018: repeat as champions.

Gilgeous-Alexander is consistently excellent and Mark Daigneault's group oozes chemistry. The Thunder may just be an anomaly, or they could serve as the blueprint for how to build a powerhouse without exuding big-market glamour. This team will do its best to ensure that a historic start gives rise to another momentous conclusion.

Oklahoma City will defend its unblemished record against the Portland Trail Blazers (4-3) in the Moda Center on Wednesday.