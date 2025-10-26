The Washington Capitals are 6-3-0 to start their defense of the Metropolitan Division title in 2025-26. An NHL investigation ended on Sunday that changes Spencer Carbery's staff for that defense. The Capitals have fired assistant coach Mitch Love after an NHL investigation into domestic abuse accusations.

“Sources say NHL has suspended [Capitals] assistant coach Mitch Love for the entirety of 2025-26 season following an investigation into alleged domestic abuse,” Frank Seravalli reported. “The victim reported allegations directly to #NHL and teams Love interviewed with over summer for head coach vacancies.”

Due to the findings, the Capitals fired Love, per a statement released by the team's public relations social media account. “Mitch Love has been relieved of his duties as an assistant coach, effective immediately. This decision follows the findings of an NHL-led investigation into past allegations. The organization is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability.”

Love has been with Washington since the 2023-24 season, when Carbery took over as the head coach. Prior to that, he spent a year as the Stockton Heat head coach and Calgary Wranglers head coach, both AHL teams. As Seravalli reported, Love had been considered for NHL jobs last summer, but these allegations impacted those chances.

Love was placed on leave by the Capitals when the investigation began on September 14. No information has been released as to the specifics of the allegations, but the league and team found the details to be enough to suspend and fire the assistant coach.

Love would be able to find a new job in the NHL after the 2025-26 season. This investigation has already impacted his ability to get a head coaching job and will likely follow him into any job interview moving forward.

The Capitals are back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to face the Dallas Stars.