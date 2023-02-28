The Washington Capitals are making some big moves. Not long after they traded Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick, the Capitals have now pulled the trigger on another deal. This time around, Washington has snagged defenceman Rasmus Sandin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a move that could have major implications for the Capitals’ season.

This report comes via NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who also revealed that in exchange for Sandin, the Capitals will be sending Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick to the Maple Leafs. The aforementioned pick originally belongs to the Boston Bruins, but will now be transferred over to the Leafs.

Sandin joins the Capitals with four goals and 20 points under his belt. He’s played in 52 games for Toronto this season. It is worth noting that the 22-year-old signed a contract extension with the Maple Leafs in September 2022 to the tune of $2.8 million for two years.

For their trouble, the Leafs will now get their hands on defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who currently has seven goals and 38 points to his name in 61 appearances for the Capitals this season. He is on an expiring contract after signing a one-year deal with the Capitals this offseason worth $800,000.

Toronto also cleared a significant amount of cap space with this trade. By offloading Gustafsson, they have opened up no less than $600,000 in cap room. However, according to PuckPedia, they will need to clear an additional $471,000 in order to activate goaltender Matt Murray from long-term injured reserve.