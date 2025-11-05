The Green Bay Packers suffered a huge blow after tight end Tucker Kraft sustained a season-ending ACL injury in their loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Kraft's absence will further handicap the Packers, who are already dealing with various injuries to wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., and guard Aaron Banks.

Many have wished Kraft a speedy recovery, but wide receiver Romeo Doubs may have already unalived his teammate, as shown in a video of his interview that has gained traction on Reddit.

“I wouldn’t wish that (ACL injury) on one of our captains or even just your worst enemy, said Doubs. “I don’t wish that on any man. You know, Tucker is in a better place.”

Who needs a coroner when you have Doubs as a teammate?

It's unclear what the 25-year-old Doubs' thought process was. Was it merely a dare? Or was he just trolling? Whatever it was, he surely grabbed the attention of fans, who had a field day posting dry-humored comments.

“The doctors did everything they could, and he's (Kraft) going to be alright,” said vhs2220000.

“To my friend, Tucker Kraft: Rest now brother, we have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla,” wrote Conscious_Key7513.

“They took him out back and shot him like a horse,” joked 19683dw.

“Romeo trolling. If you watch any of our social media videos with him, he’s always goofing and sarcastic as s***,” suggested ProofHorseKzoo.

“I like imagining Tucker Kraft standing in a leg brace with crutches, 2-3 lockers from Romeo Doubs while this interview occurred,” added moonfishthegreat.

Kraft suffered the ACL injury early in the third quarter as he tried to block a run by the Panthers.

Before the devastating setback, the 25-year-old Kraft was enjoying a sensational campaign. He was tied with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson for the second-most touchdowns in their position with six. He was also third among tight ends with 489 receiving yards.

Again, just to be perfectly clear: Kraft is still alive.