The Georgia football program is hoping that 2025 is the year they'll be able to reassume their throne atop the college football world after two straight (relatively) down seasons. Kirby Smart has once again been busy on both the recruiting trail and the transfer portal circuit, but recently, the team got some tough news regarding one key transfer: running back Josh McCray, who has been off the field since last week as he deals with an illness.

However, thankfully, Smart has since provided an optimistic update on McCray's recovery.

“He’s good. He was a little sick under the weather, and we’re trying to get him back out there, so he’s been dealing with some sickness stuff,” said Smart, per Jeremy Johnson of On3 Sports. “I think he’s going to be fine. Hopefully, with the weather conditions we’ve had, he’ll be back even faster because it’s not been as hot out there.”

Georgia's running back room has performed well below expectations over the last two seasons despite bringing in some big-name talent. In fact, last year was the first season since Smart's first campaign in Athens where Georgia ended up being outrushed by its opponents collectively.

Still, Georgia football enters the 2025 season on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to compete for a championship, as the Bulldogs have continued to find ways to bring in top end talent year after year.

One major question for Georgia is who will be the starting quarterback when the season begins. Gunner Stockton took over for Carson Beck down the stretch of last season but didn't provide a ton to be encouraged about in his playoff start vs the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which Georgia lost.

In any case, the Bulldogs are slated to open up their 2025 slate at home against Marshall on August 30 at 3:30 PM ET.