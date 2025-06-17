Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne brought more than just school spirit to Omaha on Monday. The LSU power duo showed up at Rocco’s to take part in the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge, and the Tigers fan base responded in full force, per AL.

LSU already had a comfortable lead in the annual event, where fans from each school purchase $5 Jello shots to show support. By late Monday night, LSU fans had consumed over 17,000 shots. The next closest? Murray State, with just over 7,000. That 10,000-shot gap makes it clear who’s dominating the off-field competition.

Each June, Rocco’s keeps a public leaderboard tracking the Jello Shot count by school. While Tiger fans never needed much motivation, the arrival of Skenes and Dunne gave the scene a jolt of extra hype.

Dunne turned heads over the weekend by showing up in a jersey that combined LSU on the front and the Pittsburgh Pirates on the back, a nod to her boyfriend Skenes and the school they both rep hard. She told reporters she had to return to Omaha to support the Tigers, who won the national title there just last year.

Article Continues Below

Rain delays, rising totals, and Dunne’s standout style

Rain helped boost the numbers too. LSU’s game against UCLA was suspended in the third inning Monday night and will resume Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET. The weather delay sent fans back into the bar, where over 4,000 more shots were ordered between Sunday night’s update and the end of Monday.

For Monday’s matchup, Dunne rocked a combo of crop top and swimsuit model flair, creating what she hoped would be a lucky look. If LSU loses to UCLA Tuesday morning, they’ll have to suit up again that same evening against Arkansas. But if the Tigers win, they get a day of rest before facing either Arkansas or UCLA again on Wednesday.

Win or lose, one thing is certain. LSU’s fan base is showing up strong. And with names like Skenes and Livvy Dunne in the mix, the party in Omaha hasn't reached the peak yet.