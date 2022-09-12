Justin Herbert rookie card sells for massive amount of money you won’t believe

The new NFL season just kicked off and the Los Angeles Chargers are off to a hot start as Justin Herbert aspires to lead his team to greater heights this year. Naturally, his stock in the football card market is looking hot as well. While there are other guys who are projected to make a killing in the hobby, it’s one particular Justin Herbert rookie card that has drawn first blood.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The highest priced Justin Herbert card ever sold in the history of #TheHobby! #OnlyatGoldin Final Sale Price: $1,800,000 💸 pic.twitter.com/I9ngbEnoM6 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) September 11, 2022

Just recently, Goldin confirmed that a 2020 Panini National Treasures NFL Shield patch auto One of One of Herbert sold for $1.8 million dollars after 31 bids. The said card is authenticated and slabbed by BGS with a grade of 8.5, including a perfect score of 10 for the autograph. The sale makes this Justin Herbert card the most expensive of the Chargers’ star and the first big hit for the new NFL season. Rightfully so because along with Herbert’s rising star in the league, this card is one of a kind that’s going to be in demand, no matter what the grade may be.

Did you guess the Herbert Prizm Black 1/1 would sell for over $1M? If you did, you were RIGHT. 🤯 The Justin Herbert 2020 Prizm Black RC 1/1 was pulled just a week ago and already sold for $1,100,000. 👀 The sale has been verified by @CardLadder. ✅ pic.twitter.com/uOk7a6Zna2 — SlabStox (@SlabStox) September 9, 2022

While this is the most expensive Justin Herbert card there is at the moment, another one also drew attention after selling for $1.1 million. A 2020 Panini Prizm Black Finite One of One Justin Herbert rookie card encased in a BGS 9 slab sold for the said amount almost during the same period. Much like the NFL Shield patch auto of the Chargers’ star, the Prizm Black Finite card is also a marvel to behold, thanks to its well-loved design and Herbert’s increasing popularity in the hobby.

With the first week of NFL action flooding everyone’s feed, Herbert and the Chargers are making good on their promise to dominate the AFC West. This is evident when Los Angeles came out on top of the Las Vegas Raiders with a 24-19 win. Behind Herbert’s stellar performance that night, there’s really a lot of reason to be hyped about his football cards. And as evidenced by the recent sales of these two high-end cards, it’s safe to say that Herbert is just beginning his reign in the hobby.