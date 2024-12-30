Social media personality Charleston White is facing backlash after a podcast interview where he made sexist comments toward Angel Reese and the WNBA franchise.

White was a guest on the “Club 520” podcast hosted by former NBA star Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and Bishop B Henn when the social media personality made sexist comments towards Reese.

“I think Angel Reese wanna sell p***y,” White said adding that she should “do OnlyFans” and

and “dunk in some panties.”

While White was the one to make the comments, the other hosts laughed and continued to carry on.

On Reese's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” she had Shaquille O'Neal on when he went viral for the controversial comments he made about the WNBA. The NBA legend suggested that the women wear very short shorts to attract more views to the franchise.

Social media reacts to sexist Angel Reese comments

Women in sports as well as fans took offense to White's comments and urged them to respect WNBA players and to not support the podcast.

“Just don’t talk about the W if you can’t even pretend to respect the people involved,” sports journalist Nekias Duncan said on X.

“I wonder what possesses men to get on their respective podcasts and talk so derogatorily about women/women athletes. The audacity is so alarming. Like you good bruh?! Cuz what?!?!,” she wrote.

“The lames at the Club 520 Podcast thought Charleston White’s ignorant comments about Angel Reese were worthy enough to post. Jeff Teague should be embarrassed. Imagine thinking this episode would lead to a collaboration with the WNBA. Nasty work.”

“All ill say on the Charleston White appearance on the Jeff Teague podcast is Malcolm X words ring true “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”

Reese has not yet responded to the sexist comments made on the “Club 520” podcast.