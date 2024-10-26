Shaquille O'Neal has found himself at the center of controversy following a conversation with LSU basketball star Angel Reese on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. During their chat, the topic turned to Reese's appearance on Wild ‘N Out, where she had worn a light blue crop top and matching shorts. Shaq, 51, offered what he described as “marketing tips,” but his comments didn’t sit well with Reese or many of her fans, Hot97 reports.

He suggested Reese should consider sporting similar attire while dunking to boost her merchandise sales. “Imagine you in them same little as- shorts you had on at the Wild N’ Out show dunking. You know how many t-shirts you gone sell?” he said. Reese, visibly uncomfortable, tried to steer the conversation away. Despite her clear attempts to move on, Shaq pushed further, reiterating the image of her in the outfit. “The same little shorts you had on,” he added while she, trying to deflect, repeatedly said, “Okay, alright, alright, alright.” A video clip of the exchange quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from viewers.

The online response to Shaq’s remarks was swift. Many fans voiced discomfort with the way he handled the topic, especially given the noticeable discomfort from Reese. One X (formerly Twitter) user stated, “Glad she gave bruh that energy cause wth man.” Another commenter pointed out, “Older men don’t always realize how their words or actions come off,” referring to the disconnect that can arise when men, especially those in a mentor role, make comments about appearance or clothing.

Fans Call for Shaq to Rethink His Approach

The feedback wasn’t limited to Shaq’s comments but extended to a broader critique of how some older men discuss topics with younger women, especially those relating to appearance. “Once you hit that ‘uncle’ status, there’s just no way to talk about what younger women are wearing without it sounding a bit off,” another fan commented, summing up the sentiment of many viewers. The age difference, along with the unsolicited nature of Shaq’s remarks, struck many as inappropriate and out of touch.

While O'Neal might have intended to give lighthearted advice, the delivery failed to connect with Reese and her audience. The moment highlighted a growing call for self-awareness from public figures and mentors in how they interact with the younger generation, especially in media. It also underscored the importance of reading the room — and understanding that sometimes, silence is the best choice. Social media users have suggested Shaq take note of the feedback circulating online, as fans remind him of the need for sensitivity in this “uncle” phase of his career.