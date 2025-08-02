With one single phone call, veteran outfielder Alex Call went from putting up solid averages for a Washington Nationals team going nowhere fast to contending for a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A big change? You bet, but for Call, who spoke to reporters before his first game with the team, it's a welcomed opportunity, as he's willing to do just about anything to help his new team contend.

“Well, I'm going to be ready for whatever,” Call explained. “You know, I think there's obviously a ton of great players here and established players, and, you know, really, whatever they ask of me, I'm going to give it all I have and play the best of my ability, but I'll be ready for anything.”

Asked about how he uses his at-bats, taking a page from the Max Muncy book of baseball to give opposing pitchers fits and tire them out before the top of the order, Call noted that he will do whatever he can to help his team win, even if it doesn't always show up in his own numbers.

“Yeah, that is my whole game. For me, I am going to grind out at bats, put the ball in play, take my walks, make it tough on the pitcher, you know, lengthen out the lineup and just really make the guys work so that hopefully they're tired when they come up, you know, the top of the order comes back around or whatever,” Call noted.

“For me, it's just about having that mentality to where it doesn't matter if I have two strikes or if it's an zero count, I believe I'm comfortable in every situation, and I'm going to put the ball in play to help our team and hit the ball at good angles so that I have the best probability of getting a hit.”

Would it have been cool to see the Dodgers make a major swing and land a player like Steven Kwan? Most certainly, but if Call can extend at-bats, play quality defense, and get on base in front of the Dodgers' power hitters, he will rapidly ingratiate himself with fans in Chavez Ravine.