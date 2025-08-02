Pat Murphy garnered plenty of attention with his pancake stunt during Friday's matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

Murphy was doing a sideline interview with a reporter during the third inning. As he mentioned how he likes eating food during games, he revealed that he had a pancake in his shirt pocket, bringing it out as he ate some of it before offering to the reporter.

Pat Murphy stays strapped with a pocket pancake in the dugout pic.twitter.com/38wYm3Kzn6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2025

It didn't take long fans to comment on his stunt, favoring his selection of pancakes. Here are some of their reactions.

“Vote him into the hall of fame,” one fan said.

“NOT HER EATING THE POCKET PANCAKE,” another remarked.

“I like it 🤣💯 Pancakes are a solid food choice, even on the go,” one commented.

“Hes the greatest and its not even close,” one stated.

“You know I keep that thang on me,” a fan said.

How Pat Murphy's Brewers played against Nationals

Pat Murphy had his fun on the sidelines and inside the dugout as the Brewers coasted to a 16-9 win over the Nationals on Friday night.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 6-2 lead after three innings and never looked back. They even scored five runs in the seventh inning as they led 16-4 going into the ninth. Even though Washington put up five runs on the board in the final frame, it wasn't enough as the visitors closed out the series opener.

The Brewers' offense lit up the stat sheet throughout the game. They landed 25 hits after 52 at-bats, including 15 RBIs and four homers. As for the bullpen, Jose Quintana got the win on their behalf. He was on the mound for five innings, striking out four batters while conceding six hits and two runs.

Milwaukee improved to a 65-44 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are one game above the Chicago Cubs and eight games above the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Nationals. The contest will take place on Aug. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.