Pat Murphy garnered plenty of attention with his pancake stunt during Friday's matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

Murphy was doing a sideline interview with a reporter during the third inning. As he mentioned how he likes eating food during games, he revealed that he had a pancake in his shirt pocket, bringing it out as he ate some of it before offering to the reporter.

It didn't take long fans to comment on his stunt, favoring his selection of pancakes. Here are some of their reactions.

“Vote him into the hall of fame,” one fan said.

“NOT HER EATING THE POCKET PANCAKE,” another remarked.

“I like it 🤣💯 Pancakes are a solid food choice, even on the go,” one commented.

“Hes the greatest and its not even close,” one stated.

“You know I keep that thang on me,” a fan said.

How Pat Murphy's Brewers played against Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers infield celebrates after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Pat Murphy had his fun on the sidelines and inside the dugout as the Brewers coasted to a 16-9 win over the Nationals on Friday night.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 6-2 lead after three innings and never looked back. They even scored five runs in the seventh inning as they led 16-4 going into the ninth. Even though Washington put up five runs on the board in the final frame, it wasn't enough as the visitors closed out the series opener.

The Brewers' offense lit up the stat sheet throughout the game. They landed 25 hits after 52 at-bats, including 15 RBIs and four homers. As for the bullpen, Jose Quintana got the win on their behalf. He was on the mound for five innings, striking out four batters while conceding six hits and two runs.

Milwaukee improved to a 65-44 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are one game above the Chicago Cubs and eight games above the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Nationals. The contest will take place on Aug. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
Brewers’ William Contreras set Milwaukee-best mark vs. NationalsAbdullah Imran ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field.
Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy pushes back on trade deadline criticismBenedetto Vitale ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) gives outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) a pat on the back after coming out of the game because of an injury against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at American Family Field.
Brewers place Jackson Chourio on IL before Nationals clashJordan Llanes ·
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller (18) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on June 30, 2025.
Brewers land Shelby Miller in trade with DiamondbacksRichard Pereira ·
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The only way Brewers will make trade at deadlineBrayden Haena ·
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio (14) dumps Gatorade over Milwaukee Brewers first base Andrew Vaughn (28) head after the game in which Milwaukee Andrew Vaughn (28) hit a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Andrew Vaughn joins Barry Bonds in MLB history.
Brewers’ Andrew Vaughn joins Barry Bonds in MLB historyYasmin Edañol ·