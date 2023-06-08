Good news for sleazy dirtbags everywhere — as long as you don't cheat on your girlfriend in the house you share with her while she's away at her grandmother's funeral, you're not as bad as Tom Sandoval! Scandoval is setting the bar so low for boyfriend behavior that maybe Tom's next career move should be a professional limbo player. In a one-on-one interview with a Vanderpump Rules producer for a debrief 6 days after the reunion taping, Raquel Leviss opened up about some of the seriously cringe lies and cover ups that Tom Sandoval was guilty of in that reunion finale as he was confronted by his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, according to TMZ.

For starters, Leviss said she and Sandoval did the deed multiple times last August during Scheana Shay's wedding in Mexico. She admitted it was not a “one-night stand” as Sandoval had claimed.

Additionally, Leviss says she talked to Sandoval about the three of them — Tom, Ariana, and Raquel — becoming a throuple, but was shot down by Sandoval, who assured Leviss that Madix would not be down for that.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That conversation in particular must have influenced Bravo's decision, after the affair came out, to air a previously shot scene from the wedding trip in which Sandoval, Leviss and Madix are half-naked in a hot tub and Madix says “We look like a throuple,” blissfully unaware she's being cheated on yet.

Which brings us to the loveliest new tidbit of information yet — Leviss' tearful confession that she slept with Sandoval at the home he still shares with Madix, while Madix was away for her grandmother's funeral. Sandoval insisted during the reunion that he never had sex with Leviss at the house while Madix was away burying her grandmother, but now Leviss admits that's precisely what went down.

Through tears, Leviss admits Sandoval begged her to hold onto that lie because “It’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they've gone out of town, especially for like a funeral of all things.” A timeless adage indeed, Raquel. Words to live by.