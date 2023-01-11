(LOS ANGELES, January 11, 2023) —ClutchPoints and Overtime have announced a media partnership supporting Overtime Elite (OTE).

The content-led partnership has officially launched via ClutchPoints’ editorial platform, which houses a new hub dedicated to real-time coverage of Overtime Elite—similar to how the media company covers other professional sports leagues—from on-site beat reporters. The partnership will also feature first-looks and exclusive content including player interviews, video and quarterly Clutch Covers–in-depth, multimedia cover stories curated for OTE athletes.

“Shedding light on up-and-coming talent is the ethos of our brand,” said ClutchPoints founder and CEO Nish Patel. “We’re excited to introduce our audience to the next generation of basketball stars through this partnership.”

ClutchPoints is known for its “by fans, for fans” approach to content and has unparalleled synergy between Overtime’s unique business model as a publisher and influencer.

For more information and the latest updates on the league, visit ClutchPoints.com/overtime-elite.

About ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints was founded to create a culture of community and accessibility in sports media and has revolutionized how sports is covered and consumed with its “by fans, for fans” approach. Its origin as a Facebook social media outlet for basketball fandom has since expanded to feature expert reporting, graphic design and original IP across a variety of sports leagues via ClutchPoints.com, all social media channels (@ClutchPoints) and the ClutchPoints app. Since its inception, ClutchPoints has aimed to close the gap between traditional news and social commentary while maintaining journalistic integrity.

ClutchPoints is a Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council recognized Minority Business Enterprise.

About Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite (OTE) is a professional basketball league featuring top 16-20-year-old domestic and international players. There are six teams in the league, and games are played primarily at OTE Arena in Atlanta. OTE, owned and operated by Overtime, brings fans as close as possible to the action through broad digital distribution on accounts that have millions of followers and a streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

While playing in the league, players receive innovative, cutting edge education and training to prepare them for college and professional basketball. OTE’s sponsors are State Farm, GMC, Gatorade and Meta Quest.