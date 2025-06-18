The Memphis Grizzlies have made the headlines over the past few days after making a trade to send Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. A day after the trade, Stephen A. Smith wanted to discuss why he thinks no players wanted to be in Memphis, citing how it might not be the safest environment. That led to Ja Morant going on social media to stick up for his city, while also calling out the media for shedding a bad light on them.

Smith then went on to respond to Morant on social media, but the next day on First Take, he went on to clarify his initial comments about the city.

“I think the citizens in Memphis, I think a lot better can be done for them and Ja Morant staying put [with the Grizzlies] and being the galvanizing force that he can be, I think will assist in that. That's what I was trying to say,” Smith said.

“I apologize if anybody was offended by it, but facts are facts,” Smith continued. “There are concerns in that city, and as a Black man in this country, who cares about my peeps, I'd be d—– if I would be silent when all of these troubles are taking place.”

From the looks of it, it seems as if Smith thought about how his comments could have affected the people who live in Memphis and decided to backtrack.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Memphis when discussing Grizzlies

Smith initially called out Memphis when saying players such as Jimmy Butler and others didn't want to play there because it's not safe. That's when Morant went on X, formerly Twitter, and called out the media talking about the city.

“Talkin bout the [Grizzlies] more than the finals,” Morant wrote. “[With] these [cap] ahh sources.”

That's when Smith hopped on social media to clap back at Morant.

“So this is what we’re doing now @JaMorant? I recall talking about the Finals. But the @memgrizz made news because of Bane getting traded. AND, your possible extension coming up. Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on in Memphis? Why players have stated they’re not interested in going? Or even MORE details? Or would you like me to leave well enough alone, and let the great peeps of Memphis address it on their own? Your call! I’m all ears,” Smith wrote.