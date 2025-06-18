As the NBA Finals near a possible conclusion with Game 6 set for Thursday night, ESPN’s Zach Kram proposed a bold four-team trade that would send two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Golden State Warriors and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hypothetical deal, designed to reshape the competitive landscape, also includes the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. Kram’s scenario involves a significant exchange of players and future draft picks.

ESPN's proposed trade breakdown:

Golden State Warriors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Draymond Green, Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks receive: Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick (via Lakers), 2025 second-round pick (No. 41)

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Austin Reaves, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Maxi Kleber, 2029 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2031 first-round pick (via Golden State), 2030 first-round pick swap (with Lakers)

Kram explained the reasoning behind the proposal, noting Golden State’s pursuit of stars and desire to maximize the remaining prime years of Stephen Curry. The Warriors already made a splash by acquiring Jimmy Butler III in February, and Antetokounmpo would complete a star trio alongside Butler and Curry.

Golden State would also address ongoing sign-and-trade speculation involving 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, whose long-term future with the franchise remains unclear. Sacrificing depth for elite talent could signal a definitive shift toward one final title push.

For the Lakers, Green’s arrival would add a proven defensive leader with championship experience and long-rumored interest in joining forces with LeBron James. The addition of Daniel Gafford — who excelled as a lob threat and rim protector alongside Luka Doncic — would provide frontcourt stability as Los Angeles continues retooling its roster.

Dallas, dealing from a position of strength at center, would receive point guard depth in Gabe Vincent and two draft assets. The Mavericks have reportedly shown interest in upgrading their backcourt rotation this summer, particularly in light of Kyrie Irving’s extended absence. Irving suffered a torn ACL in March and is expected to miss significant time during the 2025-26 season.

Bucks could retool with youth and picks in post-Giannis Antetokounmpo scenario

Milwaukee, the final piece in the deal, would begin preparing for a potential post-Giannis era with a return package that includes a mix of young talent and future picks. Reaves brings scoring and versatility, Podziemski and Jackson-Davis showed promise as rookies, and Kuminga offers two-way upside with room to grow. Kleber would add veteran presence in the frontcourt.

The Bucks would also receive a 2029 first-round pick, a 2031 first-rounder, and a 2030 pick swap, giving the team flexibility and capital for long-term planning.

Although Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade, his future in Milwaukee remains a topic of league-wide speculation. At a public appearance in Brazil last week, he addressed the ongoing NBA Finals, stating, “The Finals are different; I hope to be back with the Bucks.”

Milwaukee has not entertained trade offers to date, and the organization remains firm in its position to keep Antetokounmpo unless he explicitly asks out.