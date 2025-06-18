The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery and are expected to select Cooper Flagg out of Duke with the first overall pick. During an appearance on Bill Simmons' podcast, Flagg's former Duke teammate, Kon Knueppel, discussed Flagg's potential fit alongside Anthony Davis.

“It will be weird, I don’t know who’s going to guard, like is Cooper getting their best defender? That’s a really good situation to come into as a rookie,” Knueppel said. “And I think it will be able to let him have the ball… Be able to play-make and Kyrie is going to have the ball in his hands, Davis is going to have the ball in his hands, but I really think, Cooper, that’ll be a really good spot for him right away at least to be able to come in and contribute in a big way.

“I think it’ll be on a good team where it’s not just like empty calories for a team that isn’t really maybe not going anywhere. But I think that will fuel his fire, you know. He wants to win.”

Kon Knueppel, who is also going to be an intriguing prospect in the '25 NBA Draft, believes the Mavericks are an overall quality fit for Cooper Flagg. Flagg was the top scoring option during his time with Duke. However, he may be a third scoring option once Kyrie Irving returns from injury. To begin the season, Flagg will likely be the second scoring option behind Anthony Davis.

With that being said, the Mavericks will want to ensure that Klay Thomson is receiving a respectable amount of looks as well. Jason Kidd will have plenty of options. It will be interesting to see how he navigates the situation between the veterans and the rookie.

Of course, Cooper Flagg isn't even technically a member of the Mavericks as of this story's writing. Barring a shocking NBA Draft trade, though, Flagg will likely end up joining Davis and Irving in Dallas.