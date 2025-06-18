As the 2025 NBA Finals near a potential conclusion Thursday night with Game 6, trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continue to intensify. One of the latest developments involves the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are reportedly taking a firm stance in discussions with Phoenix.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Minnesota is unwilling to commit to a significant trade package unless Durant signals a clear interest in joining the Timberwolves. On Wednesday, Amick reported the franchise is standing by that condition.

“Minnesota is not gonna play ball until they get signal Kevin wants to play there,” Amick wrote.

This sentiment echoes a Tuesday report from Amick and Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski, which outlined the delicate nature of the trade talks and both teams’ respective positions.

“The Suns have made it clear to Durant’s camp that they need to prioritize the best return for the team in a deal,” the report stated. “What’s more, they appear focused on landing the kind of impact players who can help now, as opposed to prioritizing draft picks.”

Phoenix’s current trade strategy centers on maximizing Durant’s value by targeting players who can contribute immediately, rather than entering a rebuilding phase centered on future assets. In that context, Minnesota is viewed as a viable trade partner due to its depth and win-now roster.

Timberwolves resist major roster shakeup without Kevin Durant’s commitment amid Suns’ high demands

Article Continues Below

Names floated in connection with a potential Timberwolves package include Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, the latter likely as part of a broader multi-team construction. Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, remains under contract and could appeal to the Suns as a frontcourt anchor alongside Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

However, despite their potential to meet Phoenix’s return criteria, the Timberwolves remain cautious. Sources close to the team indicate that Minnesota does not want to disrupt the core of a roster that reached the Western Conference Finals unless Durant is fully aligned with the move.

With offers from the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat reportedly falling short of Phoenix’s expectations, league sources say the Suns are still holding out hope that Durant may warm to the idea of Minnesota as a destination.

Durant, 36, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists during the 2024–25 season, shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. He is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, worth $54.7 million.

The Timberwolves, led by rising star Anthony Edwards and a deep supporting cast, are seeking to build on their postseason breakthrough. But internal consensus remains firm: unless Durant expresses a clear desire to join, Minnesota will not mortgage its future or overhaul its conference finalist roster.

As Phoenix weighs its options, all eyes are on whether Durant signals openness to a Timberwolves partnership — or whether another suitor will meet the Suns' steep demands.