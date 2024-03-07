Sports analyst Skip Bayless was on his show “Undisputed” with former football player Keyshawn Johnson where he spoke about the Dallas Cowboys, their owner Jerry Jones, and how his handling of the team has been a detriment to their success. The segment was talking about the culture of the Cowboys organization after quarterback Dak Prescott made comments on it, which prompted Bayless to call Jones “Daddy Jerry” as he feels there is no fear factor.
“Jerry Jones at the very top, is way too close to too many players as ‘Daddy Jerry’ and so, the point is, that it’s too easy to be a Dallas Cowboy because you don’t fear for your job,” Bayless said.
“We have no fear factor of retribution if we do stink it up at Arizona or at San Francisco on a Sunday night where we lose 42 to 10 or if we stick it up at Buffalo 31 to 10,” Bayless continued. “And repeatedly in postseason games, it has allowed my team to come out flat. Where because there's no Jimmie Johnson, there's no Bill Parcells. They would not stand for any of that because heads would roll.”
Bayless comparing current Cowboys team to Super Bowl squads
Bayless would compare the current iteration of the Cowboys to the Super Bowl winning teams of the 1990s under head coach Jimmy Johnson. He brought up an example using the former player Curvin Richards, a second-round pick that got cut by the Cowboys after fumbling against the Chicago Bears twice, a decision Bayless expressed Jones or current head coach Mike McCarthy wouldn't do.
“I watched Jimmie Johnson, with a team on the verge in 1992, finish the year against Mike Ditka's Chicago Bears winning handily, at old Texas Stadium,” Bayless recalled. “In the fourth quarter, a kid named Curvin Richards carried the football and fumbled it and lost it and after the game, Jimmie Johnson cut Richards just to send a message to his football team. That team went into that postseason in which they finally and ultimately won the Super Bowl with zero backup back to Emmitt Smith and they got away with it because he was Emmitt Smith. But if he had gotten hurt, they did not have a backup back.”
Dak Prescott says Cowboys culture is “high”
These comments from Bayless come after Prescott's quotes to the media saying that the culture surrounding the team is “high.” He would double down on the naysayers of the Cowboys, saying that he would “feel attacked” if there are “questions in that or concerns in that” according to the team's website.
“The culture is high, honestly,” Prescott said. “The culture is high from my standpoint. I say that in the sense that I don't know all of the talk that's been said, so I don't want to go into a good, bad or whatever. If y'all know of anybody, I'm not the one listening and I try not to.”
“That's something I've always bragged on and took pride in,” Prescott continued. “So if there's questions in that or concerns in that, I feel attacked. I'm sure some guys in the locker room do. But at the end of the day, it's a business and the way this business plays out, people don't get exactly what they want and there's always sourness somewhere,” Prescott said. “I don't want to make anything bigger than the comments I've had.”