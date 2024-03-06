The Dallas Cowboys know they will not be able to skimp out on Micah Parsons' contract extension when the time comes to put pen to paper, but perhaps they are looking to save some money in the meantime. On Tuesday, the team exercised the All-Pro's fifth-year option but did so with him labeled as a defensive end instead of a linebacker, thereby saving almost $3 million. Parsons does have a card to play, though.
He “could file a grievance arguing that he should be classified as a linebacker,” The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov posted on X. The 24-year-old lined up a majority of his snaps as a DE, but he is listed as a LB on the Cowboys' depth chart. While his feelings on the matter are not yet known, a cost-saving move such as this one always runs the risk of offending a player.
The whole discussion could ultimately be rendered moot, however, as Parsons will surely demand a new contract before the 2025-26 option even takes effect. Heck, he could push for one this offseason. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has 40.5 sacks, 213 combined tackles and 51 tackles for loss in three years with the team.
For the sake of morale, hopefully Dallas discussed this decision with the former Defensive Rookie of the Year before finalizing it. There are too many examples of tension arising following a perceived slight, and that is something this franchise simply can't afford.
Regardless of how the Cowboys label Micah Parsons now, they will have to pay him like a premier edge rusher going forward. But Jones knows that, so one would assume both parties can smoothly move forward without a hitch. Fans will feel much more at ease, though, after hearing from the star himself.