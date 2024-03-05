Following a strong regular-season showing, the Dallas Cowboys' 2023-24 season abruptly ended with a Wild Card elimination at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. It was their third-straight playoff heartbreak in the last three seasons, which meant that inevitable discussions were already being raised about the Cowboys' environment.
Plenty of fans and analysts questioned if the team's culture had something to do with their continuous postseason disappointments. The whole thing was even debated about on First Take, wherein Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith had a somewhat heated vocal exchange with Dan Orlovsky on whether or not the present Cowboys team has a “winning culture.”
It might be best to not bring up the topic with Dak Prescott, however. When asked by the media about the Cowboys' culture, the team's QB1 had this to say.
“The culture is great from my standpoint,” Prescott said, per KDFW Fox 4's Sam Gannon. “…That's something I've always bragged about and took pride in. So if there's questions, concerns on that, I feel attacked. I'm sure some guys in the locker room do.”
Regardless, Dak Prescott knows that being questioned in these areas comes naturally in a business such as the NFL.
“At the end of the day, it's a business. And the way that this business plays out, people don't get exactly want and there's always sourness somewhere so yeah. I don't want to make anything bigger than what already comments I've had.”
The Cowboys have yet to taste a Super Bowl appearance since they won the big dance in 1995. Dak Prescott has been key to the team's playoff berths these past years, but still, knowing the popularity and history of America's Team, the fanbase and others watching expect nothing less than a return to the top.