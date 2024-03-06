The Dallas Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option in Micah Parsons' contract.
That's no surprise. But a twist is that the Jerry Jones-led front office is designating him as a defensive end on this deal. Parsons is normally considered a linebacker but it will free up some flexibility for the Cowboys.
Naturally, Cowboys fans are ticked off with the team cheaping out on Parsons' deal:
Michael Hauff – “Good move for the Cowboys but making less money won’t sit well with Micah Parsons.”
Luke – “cheap, fraudulent franchise ”
Brett Kollman – “Micah’s agent should not let him step foot in that facility without a new deal. It’s just business, after all.”
Philly Sports – “Cowboys just gave their best player a pay-cut and a slap in the face. Oh, and no extension. lol Woof.”
TheLandryShift – “Can someone smarter than me try to convince me that stiffing this player out of $3 million is a smart move?”
The Dallas Cowboys once again had a promising season end in disappointing fashion in the playoffs. The Cowboys were eliminated by the #7 seed, the Green Bay Packers, at home in the first round of the playoffs. It wasn't even close either as Dallas lost to Green Bay 48-32.
After the game, some took comments Parsons made as blaming his teammates. The Cowboys star was quick to fire back.
“Lol that’s what you took you are delusional!!” Parsons said in a tweet. “If I wanted to blame a particular person I would said that ! Like I stated we lost as a team but I do not lose sleep saying I wish I gave more effort on a play! I gave everything I had ! Know your best ain’t good enough sometimes! Once yall realize the game of football takes all 48 players willing to put the team before themselves and focus actually on winning!! The narrative the game is dictated by 1 or 3 players is so overrated !!”