The Dallas Cowboys have yet again met a bitter end to their season. Coach Mike McCarthy is being retained after their unfortunate loss to the Green Bay Packers as they hope to surpass expectations by next season. However, a big roadblock to this would be their situation with Dak Prescott. The organization does not have the most desirable standing when it comes to their quarterback and owner Jerry Jones does not seem too eager to give him an extension.
Jerry Jones does not at all seem concerned with the cap hit that Dak Prescott will deal to the Cowboys. Veteran insider Ian Rapaport revealed the stance of the Cowboys owner when it comes to their quarterback situation, via The Rich Eisen Show.
“Jerry Jones kind of opened the door and I would never want to put words in his mouth but his own words were basically like ‘we'll see what we can do,' and if you look across the landscape of the league no other team that has a quarterback deal, you know is up for a quarterback deal has said that,” Rapaport said.
Cowboys owner's stance on an extension
The Cowboys owner is risking a $60 million cap hit if they do not re-sign Prescott this offseason. This limits their flexibility in terms of bringing back important pieces like CeeDee Lamb. Not to mention, it hampers their capability of bringing in new additions to the squad if ever they do see a big-name free agent who is worth pursuing.
When it comes to giving Prescott a new contract extension, Jones does have a belief and seems to hold strongly to it.
“We don't need to, but we can if everybody wants to solve it,” were the words that the Cowboys owner dropped.
Prescott remains confident that he will get that deal. After all, he had one of his best regular seasons since 2019. Throwing for 4,516 passing yards with a 105.9 rating is no easy feat. Notching a career-high 36 touchdowns while only giving up nine interceptions also helps his case a lot. But, the goal is always the Super Bowl and his game against the Packers was not very desirable. Will they settle on a deal to stay with the Mike McCarthy-led squad soon?