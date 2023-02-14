Late Australian legend Shane Warne was a colorful character on and off the field. Besides being the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 wickets, the cricket star also earned infamy for his multiple flings and sexual encounters with women, most of whom were half his age.

However, among his numerous affairs, one particular sexual episode caught everyone’s attention for its unabashed details of his passionate tryst with a blonde which reportedly took place on the bonnet of his BMW car in England.

As per a report published in London’s Daily Mirror newspaper Kerrie Collimore, a mother of three, and Shane Warne had a two-month romance in 2005 following a meeting in a Southampton nightclub during his county stint with Hampshire.

A close friend of Kerrie Collimore, who didn’t want to be named, told the Daily Mirror: “He couldn’t keep his hands off her. He wanted sex everywhere – outside, inside, wherever he could.” “Shane fell for her as soon as he saw her,” the friend added. “She’d no idea who he was and when she found out wasn’t bothered.” “Shane wouldn’t leave her alone. The phone was on fire with his messages. Kerrie couldn’t believe how raunchy he was. He had the hots for her big time. She didn’t know anything about his past and thought he was separated.”

In one of his explicit messages, Shane Warne asked Kerrie Collimore if their sex was good. He allegedly wrote: “How good was our sex …How good did it feel?”

Another message from him read: “Goodnight x what should I dream of and how should I imagine you …”

Kerrie Collimore’s friend then confirmed that Shane Warne and the then 31-year-old saleswoman met each other on several occasions before deciding to spend a night on the latter’s flat at the time.

“They chatted for a while and Shane told her he was separated and his wife was not even in the country,” the friend revealed. “Then he went into the bedroom, laid on the bed and asked Kerrie to join him. She went in and they had sex.” “Kerrie said they were really compatible in bed. He was certainly above average in her eyes and highly sexed.” “He wanted to have sex everywhere. Once, he stopped his car in a lay-by and they made love on the bonnet. He even asked if she’d dress as Catwoman.”

In 2006, Shane Warne made headlines again for his romp with two girls in his London apartment.

The then 25-year-old Coralie Eichholz praised Shane Warne for his performance in bed. “Shane blew our minds. He was so fit. I’d give him top marks for more than satisfying us,” the New Zealand-born woman said. “He was talking dirty all the time. It was full-on, hardcore and we had a great time. In the trouser department, he was above average.

“I’ve known him for years but nothing happened before because I knew he was married.

“But since his split he’s been texting like mad. He even sent me one during a match.”

Meanwhile, television presenter Emma Kearney, who was also 25 when she had a sexual escapade with Shane Warne, labeled the cricketer a stallion after making love to him.

“Shane’s a stallion and very willing to experiment. He loved playing around with the inflatable and was up for anything,” she said.

In January 2015, Shane Warne hogged the limelight for his “wild sex romp” with Adelaide-based mother of two Kim McGrath.

Kim McGrath disclosed intimate details of their raunchy two-month liaison with an Australian publication after meeting on a Tinder date a month before.

“I’d ended a seven-month relationship four months earlier and my friend suggested I go on Tinder. I was still new to it all and had been on four terrible coffee dates and was ready to give up,” Kim McGrath told Woman’s Day magazine.

“I thought it was hilarious he was on Tinder … I didn’t really think it was him,” she added.

“From the outset I thought it was a joke — my friend and I were rolling about laughing when I sent the message and I didn’t really believe it was Shane Warne until he walked in my door.”

“I was blown away that it really was him,” the bombshell said.

“He’s very strong in the bedroom. He was definitely in charge. He asked me to keep them [her high heels] on while he spanked me,” Kim McGrath signed off.

Talking about Tinder, Shane Warne later revealed that most women didn’t believe it was him on the dating app.

“People say, ‘Why are you trying to impersonate Shane Warne?’ I go, ‘OK, yeah, I am.’ And then they go, ‘No! It’s really you!’ And you go, ‘OK, it is.’ And then they go, ‘No, it’s not!’ So I’m on there for the fun value,” Shane Warne said in an interview with a British media outlet.

Shane Warne passed away at 52 last year due to a cardiac arrest during a vacation in Thailand. The Australian government subsequently gave him a state funeral.