Following a Super Bowl drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, many fans expected the Kansas City Chiefs to move with purpose in the offseason. They operated with a sense of urgency after getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, and that approach partially resulted in two consecutive championships. The organization has not been as aggressive in acquiring new talent this year, but it is certainly committed to retaining the key players already on the roster.

After signing Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith to a $94 million contract extension, KC is now looking to solidify its union with a defensive game-changer.

“Based on {New York Jets CB} Sauce Gardner's deal today, the Chiefs will now shift their focus to All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who you could argue has been the more productive player,” ESPN's Nate Taylor said on NFL Live, via the NFL Blitz X account. “Can they get a deal done with Trent McDuffie before training camp, before the regular season starts?”

Trent McDuffie is an X-factor for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo are considered the core members of the Chiefs dynasty, but this squad probably would not have competed in three straight Super Bowls if not for its 2022 first-round draft pick. With Kansas City becoming more reliant on its defense, McDuffie's value is colossal. He does not necessarily fill up a box score, but those who watch him can verify his excellence.

Pro Football Focus loves the guy, placing him in the top-five among all players under the age of 25. He totaled two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 45 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 16 games last season. The 24-year-old also earned an 83.1 defensive grade, per PFF. He impacts the game in a variety of ways, something Chiefs general manager Brett Veach obviously recognizes.

Once a franchise reaches a certain level, financial sacrifices are inevitable. KC prides itself on knowing when to fork over the dough and when to move on. Veach has traded both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive lineman Joe Thuney, two men who helped the team ascend to the NFL apex. Management trusts the foundation it has built over the years.

McDuffie has become a franchise pillar in a short period of time. And soon the Chiefs may have to pay him like one.