The Indiana Fever continued their recent resurgence with a 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun, making it three wins on the trot. With Caitlin Clark easing herself back from injury, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with a double-double and 20 points, respectively.

However, in what was a bizarre turn of events, a courtside fan wearing a Clark jersey was ejected from the TD Garden in the second quarter after an interaction with Sun star Saniya Rivers. Initially speculated to have touched the player, Rivers later revealed that the fan made an inappropriate comment that warranted his ejection, per Emily Adams on X.

Rivers was reportedly in ‘great spirits’ after the incident and even joked about how the fan had spent money on the seat only to get ejected. The incident unfolded in the second quarter when Rivers approached the sideline to inbound the ball following a timeout.

Saniya Rivers went to the sideline to inbound the ball after a timeout, then stepped away and had a passionate conversation with the refs. It resulted with a fan sitting courtside getting ejected, and fans waved goodbye to him as he walked up the stairs. pic.twitter.com/uy9GIb0OtE — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before the play resumed, she stepped away and engaged in a visibly passionate conversation with the referees. That conversation led to game officials halting play momentarily as security identified and escorted the fan out of the arena.

Spectators near the Sun bench even waived goodbye, with the full clip showing how the officials initially recognized the fan in question. However, unlike previously thought, the fan in question had merely made a problematic comment, which ended up leading to his ejection.

The Connecticut Sun have struggled consistently this season with a 3-19 record. They kept up against the Fever till the third quarter, when Clark and Aaliyah Boston took over.

The two combined for 17 points in the final quarter to help the Fever to what proved to be a comfortable win, in the end. Tina Charles led the charge for the Sun, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Rivers contributed eight points, five rebounds, and three assists.