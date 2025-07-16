Caitlin Clark just rewrote WNBA history and showed her heart in Tuesday night’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden. The Indiana Fever guard became the fastest player ever in league history to reach 450 career assists, with her performance in Boston being as inspiring as it was gutsy.

Clark scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists in 28 minutes of play. That decisive assist late in the fourth quarter delivered her past the 450 mark and drew thunderous applause from the crowd of over 19,000 in attendance. Her plus-minus of +21 reflected her dominant impact on the court, especially on both ends of the floor.

But her historic night took a concerning turn. With less than a minute remaining, Clark appeared to hurt her right groin after delivering the record-breaking dish. She grabbed her thigh, held back tears, and banged her head against the stanchion before being helped off the court. Coach Stephanie White confirmed the injury and said Clark would be evaluated further.

This is the second groin setback she has faced this season. She previously missed five games in June with a groin issue and also sat out with a left quad injury. Her return to action was electric but fragile.

Her resilience was on full display in Boston. The Sun applied a tight defensive scheme led by their young backcourt, and Clark battled through misses and contact before her signature assist on the final run of the game.

This season, Clark has relentlessly shattered milestones. Just recently, she became the fastest player ever to record 200 points and 100 assists in a single season, and she also set the WNBA rookie assist record with 337 the year before. Her star continues to rise even as she works through injuries.

Indiana next faces the New York Liberty in New York, but Clark’s participation is now in question. Coach White expressed cautious optimism, noting how depth has allowed the Fever to compete even without her.

Off the court, Clark had a tense exchange with officials during the game, reflecting how emotionally engaged she was in pursuit of the record and the win. That ferocity and her emotional reaction when injured both highlight just how much this moment meant to her and to her team.

This season, she is averaging around 16.5 points per game with nearly nine assists and five rebounds. Her combination of scoring and playmaking has made her the leader of Indiana’s charge back to playoff contention after years of struggle.

Now the drama reaches a turning point. Clark has cemented her legacy with 450 assists, and she did it with grit on one leg. Now it comes down to recovery. The Fever are at a crossroads heading into the All-Star break and a big games stretch ahead. Clark’s talent drives them, but her body may determine just how far they can go.

If she heals swiftly, Clark could finish the season rewriting history. If not, the Fever will need to lean on their supporting cast to keep momentum alive.

This is more than a milestone. It is a testament to her resolve, her vision, and her role as a pioneer for women’s basketball. What makes this story unforgettable is not just what she achieved but how she carried it through pain and pressure under the biggest lights.