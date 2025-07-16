The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark had a back-and-forth with WNBA referee Michael Price during her team’s 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun. Clark's frustration with officiating boiled over in a tense moment that came after Sun review over an out-of-bounds call.

The call was initially made in the Fever’s favor. However, it was overturned following a successful challenge by the Sun after it was deemed that the ball touched Natasha Howard before going out of bounds.

During the official review, Clark engaged in a visibly intense conversation with referee Michael Price, ultimately needing to be held back by the Fever assistant coach Briann January after loudly telling the referee to “grow up.” She initially asked the referee to come over with an animated gesture, eventually losing her cool as the call was deemed against her team.

Caitlin Clark had words for the ref while the call was under review. The Sun's challenge was successful, giving Connecticut the ball. pic.twitter.com/K2V4vuRl3h — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark’s reaction was the culmination of growing irritation during a rough shooting night, where she had gone just 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Clark continued to engage the referee in conversation and then returned after the review overturned the call.

Despite the frustration, Clark was on the winning side and returned from the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. This included a 9-point burst in the fourth quarter which helped the Fever wrap up the game. Still, with another groin injury scare, fans will be disappointed with how the game went.

Kelsey Mitchell topscored for Indiana with 20 points while Natasha Howard had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Aliyah Boston finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists while Sophie Cunningham also added 11 off the bench.

For the Sun, Tina Charles led the charge with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Leila Lucan came off the bench to add 19. The Indiana Fever will now take on the New York Liberty less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Sun game.