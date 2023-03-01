The Atlanta Dream announced today they have added Kia Vaughn to their front office as its new Basketball Operations Associate.

Vaughn played 14 years in the WNBA (her last coming with the Dream last season) and joins a front office that has built the team back up behind head coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover.

“It’s important that we continue to create opportunities for former players right here within the WNBA,” Wright said of Vaughn. “I am thrilled we are able to provide an opportunity for Kia to begin this next phase of her career with our organization. She has been a consummate professional throughout her career and was a major contributor in our success both on and off the court last year, and I look forward to watching her blossom in her next chapter.”

Vaughn has played all around the world and was known as the “mom” the Dream last season. She averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for her career.

The Dream also announced Kiara McClendon will be joining the team as its Director of Player Engagement, a newly created role.

“I am thrilled to have Kiara McClendon onboard with the Dream,” said Head Coach Tanisha Wright. “Our organization understands that the women of the W are so much more than just basketball players, and we are grateful to be able to provide our players with a trusted professional dedicated to helping them continue to grow during their time with our team. Kiara will play a huge part in connecting our players with the opportunities they are seeking and putting them in positions that will help to enrich their lives as professional athletes.”