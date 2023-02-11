The NBA trade deadline may have been on Thursday but the WNBA had some trades of their own as well. With the dust from the WNBA free agency period largely settled, teams are still in the process of filling out their rosters and looking at potential trades. The Connecticut Sun pulled off one of those trades on Thursday with the acquisition of Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft as per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

The trade marks the first time that Tiffany Hayes will be away from the Dream franchise. Hayes was originally drafted by the Dream with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 draft and she has developed into one of the top scoring wings in the WNBA. In total, she has spent ten seasons with the Dream and she was named to the All-Star team in 2017. Hayes holds career averages of 13.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 42.9 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from the three-point line and 79.7 percent from the three-point line. Last season Hayes averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range, both career-highs. She is the Dream’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made and the franchise’s second-leading scorer behind Angel McCoughtry.

For the Dream, they will get the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Sun had acquired the pick from the New York Liberty in the Jonquel Jones trade. The Dream now hold the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 15 picks in the upcoming draft.